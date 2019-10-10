The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Jonesville United Methodist Church
963 Main Street
Jonesville, NY
View Map
Judith A. Heflin


1944 - 2019
Judith A. Heflin, age 75, died on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn with her loving family by her side. Judith was born on June 13, 1944 in Schenectady, New York to the late Carlton and Virginia (Dyer) Bates. Judith was a local girl, graduating from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School in 1962. Judy met her husband, Garry, in 1957 and they were married on August 4, 1962, settling in Ballston Lake to raise their family. Judith was a true animal lover, and had dogs and horses through her final days. Above all, Judith was an adoring and beloved mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and her grandchildren were sure to be showered with joy and love whenever they saw her. Judith is survived by her dear husband, Garry R. Heflin; her wonderful children, Cindy H. (Scott) Beatty and Keith R. (Victoria) Heflin; her loving sisters, Carol L. (Jon Cole) Bates and Bonnie S. (Dean) Durst; and her adoring grandchildren, Brandon S. and Jillian A. Beatty, Kyle R. (Caroline), Lindsay V. and Mallory V. Heflin. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Jonesville United Methodist Church 963 Main Street, Jonesville, New York. Interment will follow in Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or Arthritis National Research Foundation (ANRF) Donation Office, 5354 E. 2nd St., Suite 201, Long Beach, CA 90803. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Judith's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
