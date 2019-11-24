Home

POWERED BY

Services
John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc.
565 Fourth Avenue
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-0952
Committal
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd.
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Retzlaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith A. Retzlaff

Send Flowers
Judith A. Retzlaff Obituary
Judith A. "Judy" Retzlaff, 72, of Speigletown, beloved sweetheart and wife of 47 years to Stephen "Steve" Retzlaff of Speigletown, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to join Judy's family for her committal service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge fh.To express your on-line condolences, sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -