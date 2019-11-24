|
|
|
Judith A. "Judy" Retzlaff, 72, of Speigletown, beloved sweetheart and wife of 47 years to Stephen "Steve" Retzlaff of Speigletown, peacefully entered into eternal life surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to join Judy's family for her committal service on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the John J. Sanvidge fh.To express your on-line condolences, sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019