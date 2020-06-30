Judith A. Sawitzki, 73, passed away Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, Judy is the daughter of the late Raymond and Esther (Desormeau) Schmitz. She graduated from St. Mary's Institute in 1965 and attended Fulton Montgomery College for Business Administration. On July 2nd, 1967, she married the love of her life, Joseph Sawitzki. They were inseparable for the last 53 years. She is a parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. Although she had various jobs during her life, Judy felt that her most important job was staying home to help raise her family. That included not only her children but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed taking care of other people. Being "Grammie" and "Gigi" were roles she cherished. Judy always had a big, beautiful smile on her face and a positive outlook on life. Even battling cancer five times did not get her down. Anyone who met her instantly fell in love with her and became her friend. She was respected for her strength and optimism. Besides spending time with family and friends, Judy enjoyed gardening around her house, cooking delicious meals and desserts, and doing crafts like knitting and crocheting. She also loved camping, traveling and vacationing. Her favorite vacations were her cruises to various parts of the world. Judy was an active member of the Perth Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 41 years and achieved lifetime status. She held multiple positions including president and vice president during those years. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Joseph Sawitzki, and her children, Christopher Sawitzki (Tarah) and Lisa Koenig (Patrick). She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Brittney, Heather, Jessica and Alyssa, and two great-grandchildren, Kendra and Madelyn. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1st from 4-7pm at Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place in Amsterdam. A funeral mass will take place Thursday, July 2nd at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church in Amsterdam. Masks are required at both. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 30, 2020.