Judith B. Diamond, 89, of Lakewood Avenue, passed away peacefully at Ellis Hospital on Sunday, February 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Judith was born on October 13, 1930 in North Adams, MA. She was the daughter of the late Nathan and Elizabeth (Myerson) Carr. Judith was a graduate of Drury High School and was a recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Award. Judith attended college at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Norman Diamond, whom she married on July 29, 1962. She will be remembered for her lively spirit, kindness and keen wit. Judith enjoyed many activities including playing bridge and mah jong, watching movies, reading, crossword puzzles and dining out with friends. Judith was a longtime member of the Temple Gates of Heaven, and enjoyed participating in Temple activities and programs. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Judith is survived by four children, Deborah Brooks (Don Feldman), Michael Towler (Jennifer), Allyson Grayman (Stephen), David Towler, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Towler; eight grandchildren, Grace and Charlotte Towler, Jesse (Dezant), Ethan, Samuel and Jacob Grayman, Nathan Towler (Andrea) and Mae Star Salinsky (Matthew) and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind a large circle of dear friends. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Susan (Harold) Taskin, Temmie (Ralph) Ilgovsky and Bud (Paula) Carr, and two granddaughters, Katie Rose Towler and Elisabeth Rose Grayman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12309 on Tuesday, February 11th at 2 p.m. The period of mourning will be observed at the Diamond residence at 827 Lakewood Avenue, Schenectady Tuesday evening commencing at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reyut c/o Congregation Gates of heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue, Schenectady, NY 12309. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020