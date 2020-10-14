Judith Bell, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judith was born on August 15, 1934 to the late Ernest and Helen Lehman. Judith attended Scotia High School and later on in life tended bar at Inn Burnt Hills for 14 years and loved by all. Judith was a woman of loving nature. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the Racino. Her greatest joy was being at camp in Wells and the Adirondacks surrounded by family and friends, whom she cherished dearly. Judith was predeceased by her mother Helen Lehman and father Ernest Lehman of Scotia, NY. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Bell, her son Douglas Bell and Renee, her son William Bell and Janette, her daughter Karen Conroy and Warren along with her three grandchildren Jennifer (Scott), William and Monica. Services will be private at the request of the family. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Judith's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
