1/1
Judith Bell
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Bell, age 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Judith was born on August 15, 1934 to the late Ernest and Helen Lehman. Judith attended Scotia High School and later on in life tended bar at Inn Burnt Hills for 14 years and loved by all. Judith was a woman of loving nature. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the Racino. Her greatest joy was being at camp in Wells and the Adirondacks surrounded by family and friends, whom she cherished dearly. Judith was predeceased by her mother Helen Lehman and father Ernest Lehman of Scotia, NY. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Donald Bell, her son Douglas Bell and Renee, her son William Bell and Janette, her daughter Karen Conroy and Warren along with her three grandchildren Jennifer (Scott), William and Monica. Services will be private at the request of the family. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Judith's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home
21 Midline Rd
Ballston Lake, NY 12019
(518) 399-5022
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved