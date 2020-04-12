Home

Gleason Funeral Home
730 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
(518) 374-1134
Judith Bowman Sendra, 69, passed away peacefully, after a yearlong courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, April 10, 2020 with her long-time love and companion, William Bilili, by her side. Judy was born in Schenectady to the late Burton and Gertrude Zinssar Bowman and was a lifelong area resident. She is survived by her loving daughter, Britton Ann currently of Turkey, four siblings, Burton C. (Judy) Bowman, of Taylors, SC, Sharon (Ted) DeConno of Ballston Spa, Claudia (the late Dan) DeLong Delaware, OH and Penelope (Kyle) Apkarian of Lima, OH, several nieces and nephews. Judy retired from Davis Vision after many years of dedicated service. Judy will be missed by many for her humor, her talent and her warm heart. Special heartfelt thanks are extended to Lori Sendra for her extraordinary knowledge and compassion in the caring of Judy especially in her final hours. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective Foundation of Schenectady, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
