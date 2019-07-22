|
Judith D. Ludwin, 77, of Fort Johnson, NY; passed away Friday July 19, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, NY. Judy is survived by her husband of 57 years, Raymond M. Ludwin, four children, eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Riley Mortuary, Inc., 110 Division Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010 with Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, M.S. officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Fort Johnson, NY. Friends may call at the Riley Mortuary from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. Memorial gifts in Judy's name may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.rileymortuaryinc.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 22, 2019