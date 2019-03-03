Judith E. Tobey, 78, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., on April 24, 1940, she was the daughter of Herbert and Ethel Collins, and beloved wife of Alan G. Tobey for 57 years. Growing up in Schenectady, she graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1958. Judy met the love of her life, Alan, in 1961 and they were married on June 23, 1962. They made their home in Schenectady and later Saratoga Springs. For many years, she worked as the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Tobey's Auto Repair, in Ballston Spa. Judy was very proud of the fact that she went back to school in her forties to earn an associate degree in liberal arts from Adirondack Community College. A very artistic person, Judy enjoyed pastimes such as painting, knitting and doing crafts. She was active in many churches over the years, including Carman United Methodist Church, Ballston Spa United Methodist Church and Saratoga Free Methodist Church. She started the nursery school at Carman UMC, she helped start a winter coats for kids charity at Ballston Spa UMC, and she used her expertise in crafts to create banners for the Saratoga Free Methodist Church. She also produced Easter and Christmas pageants at the Free Methodist Church. Judy was a loving mother and grandmother. A woman full of life, laughter and compassion, her home was open to friends, family, wayward souls and hurting teenagers alike. She was generous with her time and always offered wise counsel. She enjoyed time with family, many camping trips to the Adirondacks, and traveling with her husband. Later in life, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Judy is survived by her husband Alan and their son Peter Tobey (Colleen); grandchildren Jessica, Jonathan and Kayla; brother Charles Collins; and many nieces and nephews. The Tobey family would like to extend tremendous gratitude to Judy's in-home caregivers over the years -- Pat Harris, Elaine Seagrove and Tracy Vivnanski. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Monday, March 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 at Community Alliance Church, 257 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa. Burial will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville. Memorial contributions in memory of Judy may be made to the . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary