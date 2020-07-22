Judith Heffernan Elmy, 74, of Amsterdam, New York passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. She was born January 9, 1946 in Amsterdam, New York the daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Wieszchowski Heffernan. Judith was a graduate of Wilbur H. Lynch High School - Class of 1964. She completed her Bachelor' degree in Education at Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. She then completed her Master's in Education at the State University of New York at Albany. Mrs. Elmy held multiple Certifications in Education. Mrs. Elmy was employed by the Greater Amsterdam School District for 30 years before retiring. She continued to be active in education working for several consulting firms. Judith was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Amsterdam. She was also a member of the Amsterdam Teachers Association. Judith was active in civic matters, recently completing a term on the Amsterdam Zoning Board. Judith enjoyed gardening, caring for her cats and staying home. Judith loved the company of the Class of 1964. On March 12, 1972 she was united in marriage to Alfred R. Elmy who survives. Additional survivors include her Father-in-Law, Mother-in-Law, Sister-in-Law, Brother-in-law, two nieces, several cousins and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:15 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, 156 E. Main Street, Amsterdam with Rev. Jeffrey L'Arche, MS, Celebrant. Visitation begins at 10:30 a.m. at the church Friday. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Montgomery County SPCA, P.O. Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010. Masks and social distancing are required. Please submit on-line condolences at www.jendrzejczakfuneral.com
