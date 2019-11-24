Home

Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
View Map
Resources
Judith Kay McCann of Malta, 74, passed away at home on November 22, 2019, after a short illness. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert and Margaret (Fisher) McCann. She is survived by two sisters, Maureen (Thomas) Johnson and Marla Baumann; one niece, Susan Lara-Gonzalez; two nephews, Timothy Johnson (Laurie) and Anthony Stevens (Brianna); and four great nieces, Micaela (Jamie Miller) Lara-Gonzalez and Sonja Lara-Gonzalez, and Ember and Goldie Stevens. Judith graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in Schenectady, and after working with a children's shelter for two years, went to work for the NYS Comptroller's office from which she retired in 1999. Judith was best known for her loud, wonderful, all-out laugh. She treasured most her nieces and nephews, and each has memories of the love she bestowed on them. She also loved the ocean, especially that at Cape Cod. Her other interests included cooking, baking, reading, puzzle games and being with her many friends. A service in celebration of Judith's life will be held at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Avenue, Colonie, on Tuesday, November 26, at 1:00 p.m. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday prior to the service from 12:00 to 1:00 at the funeral home. Contributions in her memory can be made to a . To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
