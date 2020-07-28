Mrs. Judith N. (Judy) Sakowicz, 81, of Canajoharie, NY entered eternal life on July 25th at Albany Medical Center from medical complications after a cardiac incident on Monday, July 20th. Judy, as she was known to all, was the beloved wife of Deacon Albert Sakowicz of Canajoharie whom she married in Larchmont, NY on June 27, 1997. Judy is also survived by her daughter, Stefanie Fisher of Florida; son, Gregg Flaxman of California; sister, Gay Montague of Liverpool, NY; brother, William Gaertner of Williamsburg, VA; grandsons, Zachary and Jacob Fisher of Florida. Judy was born in Beechhurst, NY on December 5, 1938, the daughter of William and Dorothy Gaertner. After education in New York City public schools Judy attended and graduated from Auburn University where she majored in fine arts and played the clarinet in the marching band. After graduation Judy embraced teaching in schools, work as a graphic designer, and her position as a bridal consultant for Bloomindale's in White Plains, NY. In retirement Judy enjoyed using her artistic talents to oversee the sanctuary linens, decorations, and floral arrangements at her church, Our Lady of Hope in Fort Plain, NY. Deacon Albert will receive visitors at the church located at 119 Reid Street, Fort Plain, NY beginning at 9am on Friday, July 31 with a Mass of Christian Remembrance to follow at 10. Committal will follow at Canajoharie Falls Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Houghtaling & Smith Funeral Home, 20 Otsego Street, Canajoharie, NY. Donations in Judy's memory may be made to the Dolgeville Food Pantry, c/o Edythe Darling, Treasurer, 464 Shedd Road, Dolgeville, NY 13329. Please sign the online guestbook for Mrs. Judith N. Sakowicz at www.houghtalingandsmith.com
