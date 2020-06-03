Judith Virginia (Weber) Burns passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by loved ones. Judith was born on November 1, 1941 in Canonsburg, PA to Orvial Lee Weber and Margaret (Blair) Weber. She was raised in Canonsburg and was a 1959 graduate of Canonsburg High School. After graduating she worked as a secretary in Pittsburgh, PA. She married James Edward Burns in 1962 and moved to Schenectady , NY where she and her husband raised four children. She was a selfless individual with a great compassion for the well being of others. This was evident in her everyday life as well as the many volunteer acts she performed within the community. She gave her time by teaching religion classes at the Immaculate Conception Church in Glenville, NY, was a Eucharistic Minister at Ellis Hospital, worked in the Parish Administration Office at Our Lady of Fatima church in Schenectady and established a program for participation of Our Lady of Fatima with the Salvation Army soup kitchen in Schenectady. She managed and directed the church's soup kitchen team for 11 years. She was a remarkable woman who continually placed the needs of others in front of her own, and always in an unassuming manner. She was a devoted and beloved wife, mother and grandmother. It gave her great joy to care for every need of her family and to have the family gathered for special Sunday dinners and holidays. Survivors include her husband of 57 years, James Edward Burns; children, Colleen Marie Briggs (Robert) of Niskayuna, NY; James Lee Burns (Marcie) of Westford, MA; Susan Elizabeth Burns (Rebecca Armfield) of Issaquah, WA; Michael Patrick Burns (Hongyan Zhu) of Mission Viejo, CA; brother, Orvial Lee Weber, Jr. (Roberta) of Canonsburg, PA and grandchildren, Dylan Jacob Burns, Haley Allison Burns and Ever Judith Burns. A private family service will be held at Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery with a Memorial service to be held at a future date. Donations may be made in Judith's memory to the City Mission of Schenectady, PO Box 760 Schenectady, NY 12301 or online at citymission.com. To leave condolences, please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.