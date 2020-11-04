1/1
Judy Davis
Judy Davis, 71, a resident of Scotia, NY, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Glendale Nursing Facility in Glenville with her husband by her side. Born May 13, 1949 in Cambridge, NY she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Harriet Lamb Wright. Judy had worked at Barrier-Free Systems in Scotia, NY for many years. She enjoyed sunbathing and soaking in the sun. She and her husband enjoyed their vacationing in Myrtle Beach, Old Orchard Beach, Cape Cod, Tampa, the Caribbean, and Hawaii. She loved to clean and liked things neat and tidy. She was outgoing, funny, and was particular about things being right and correct. She loved worship music, dancing, her dogs and her savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of the Starpoint Church in Clifton Park. Survivors include her loving husband, David Davis of Scotia; her son, David (Pam) Petralia of Scotia; her daughter, Deborah Kaminski of Schenectady; three stepsons, Richard Davis of Mechanicville, Jamison (Jamie) Davis of Clifton Park, and Adrien (Jody) Davis of Georgia; her brother, Eugene (Kathy) Wright of Florida; and seven grandchildren, Rachel, Ben, Matthew, Karianne (Peter), Ben, Kendra, and Tori; and two great-grandchildren Austin and McKenna. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY. Memorials can be made in her memory to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205. Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home - Schuylerville
13 Gates Ave.
Schuylerville, NY 12871
(518) 695-3138
