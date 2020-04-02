Home

Julia Angie Parisi Baker


1932 - 2019
Julia Angie Parisi Baker Obituary
May 28, 1932 – November 19, 2019 Julia Angie Parisi Baker passed away on November 19, 2019. She was born in Schenectady to Girolomo (Jerry) Parisi and Mary Wrobel Parisi. Julia married her sweetheart Richard (Dick) Baker in 1951. Together they built a home in Guilderland where they raised their two sons. Julia's gentle manner and sweet smile touched many lives. She was her sons' loving mother and a second mom to her daughters-in-law. Her meticulous attention to detail made Julia well suited to her work as a bookkeeper and her hobby as a seamstress. Bird watching in the back yard, tending her flower gardens, or settling in with a good book were Julia's pleasures in life. Julia was predeceased by her husband, Richard Baker on June 27, 2019. She was predeceased as well by her brother, Anthony Parisi. She is survived by her sons and their wives, Glenn & Brenda Baker, and Ronald & Donna Baker. She is also survived by her sisters Helen Aldi Orologio, and Elizabeth Gustafson, and her sister-in-law, Barbara Hofmann. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the mandatory social distancing, there will be a graveside service for immediate family only. Our family is deeply grateful to the wonderful staff at Heritage Home for Women in Schenectady and Teresian House (3rd floor) for the compassionate, loving care they gave to Julia. To leave a message or memory for the family, please visit DeMarcoStoneFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
