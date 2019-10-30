Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saratoga National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Bushell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Bushell


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia Bushell Obituary
Julia Louise Bushell, 67, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27th at Evergreen Commons, E Greenbush. Born in Troy, June 15, 1952, daughter of the late Evelyn and Richard Revoir. Julia graduated from Columbia High School in 1970. She worked for New York State in a number of positions, the last with the Dept. of Tax and Finance. Formerly a member of Stillwater Fire Dept's Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Hudson Mohawk and Hudson Valley Fire Assoc. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, John "Jack" Bushell, whom she married Sept. 9, 1972. Children, Heather (Eric) Gorman of Mechanicville and John (Audrey) Bushell of Canby, Oregon; grandchildren, Gabbie and Devin; her brother, William (Lynn) Revoir of E. Falmouth, MA; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 11 A to 1 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Burial in Saratoga National Cemetery will be held on Monday, Nov. 4th at 10 a.m., and guests are asked to meet at the Cemetery Visitors Center at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a charity of ones choice, in memory of Julia Bushell. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now