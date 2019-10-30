|
Julia Louise Bushell, 67, passed away Sunday morning, Oct. 27th at Evergreen Commons, E Greenbush. Born in Troy, June 15, 1952, daughter of the late Evelyn and Richard Revoir. Julia graduated from Columbia High School in 1970. She worked for New York State in a number of positions, the last with the Dept. of Tax and Finance. Formerly a member of Stillwater Fire Dept's Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Hudson Mohawk and Hudson Valley Fire Assoc. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, John "Jack" Bushell, whom she married Sept. 9, 1972. Children, Heather (Eric) Gorman of Mechanicville and John (Audrey) Bushell of Canby, Oregon; grandchildren, Gabbie and Devin; her brother, William (Lynn) Revoir of E. Falmouth, MA; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 11 A to 1 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville. Burial in Saratoga National Cemetery will be held on Monday, Nov. 4th at 10 a.m., and guests are asked to meet at the Cemetery Visitors Center at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a charity of ones choice, in memory of Julia Bushell. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019