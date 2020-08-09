1/
Julianne Davis
Julianne Davis, age 62, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Julianne was born on July 3, 1958 in Troy, NY and was the daughter of the late Donald D. and Eileen L. (Heenan) Johnson. Julianne was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School and continued her education at Hudson Valley Community College where she earned her associate's degree. Julianne's bright personality and love of people led her to the position of Customer Service Manager with Price Chopper in Clifton Park. After her retirement from Price Chopper, more opportunities opened for Julianne. She loved spending time with her kids and became a star volunteer with their school PTA to spend that little extra time with them. She was a longtime communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church, where she also served as religious education teacher for many years. Julianne was adored by friends and family alike, and anyone who knew her lovingly referred to her as a "firecracker". She had an amazing sense of humor and was a joy to be around. Whether she was using all her phone minutes to call her friends and family or doing her favorite word puzzles and reading a book, her joyful energy could not be held down. Julianne radiated positivity and gratefulness and took nothing for granted. Julianne is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Mark Davis; her wonderful children Christopher Davis and Erica Davis; her siblings Margaret Newman, Donna Johnson, Kimberly (Michael) Colino, David (Linda) Johnson and Robert (Christine) Johnson as well as several loving nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Julianne is predeceased by her dear sister, Colleen Rogers and nephew Phillip Rogers. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the doctors and caregivers at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing for her comforting care over the past two years. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Patrick Butler on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00am at St. Edward the Confessor Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Boulevard Ballston Spa, NY 12020. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Julianne's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 9, 2020.
