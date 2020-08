Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Julianne's life story with friends and family

Share Julianne's life story with friends and family



Julianne Davis, age 62, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY. TownleyWheelerFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store