Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1850 Union Street
Niskayuna, NY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
1850 Union Street
Niskayuna, NY
Julie E. Rooney


1963 - 2020
Julie E. Rooney passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. Born on February 17, 1963, she was the daughter of G. Henry Fautsch and Dorothea M. (Browne) Fautsch. She is survived by her mother, her daughter, Danielle Graziano, and her dear friend, Glenn Speck. Julie graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1981, and earned her Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene from Hudson Valley Community College. The viewing will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1850 Union Street, Niskayuna, from 10 a.m. to 11am Thursday, January 9, 2020. The funeral service will take place immediately following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery, Edinburg, NY at the convenience of the family in the spring. Memorial donations may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1850 Union Street, Niskayuna, NY 12309. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union Street, Schenectady, NY. Online guestbook at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
