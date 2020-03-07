Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
628 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-5373

Juliet L. Morrill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliet L. Morrill Obituary
Juliet L. Morrill, 57, of Devils Lane, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Juliet was born in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late, William and Louise Shambo. She loved being around good company, traveling, cooking, gardening, attending bowling, antiquing, and always making any occasion genuine and happy. Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Morrill; sister, Mary Kennedy; brother, Thomas Shambo and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Juliet is predeceased by her brothers, William Shambo, Jr. and Gerard Shambo. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518) 584-5373. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online remembrance may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Burke & Sons - Saratoga Springs
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -