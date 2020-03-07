|
Juliet L. Morrill, 57, of Devils Lane, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital. Juliet was born in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late, William and Louise Shambo. She loved being around good company, traveling, cooking, gardening, attending bowling, antiquing, and always making any occasion genuine and happy. Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Morrill; sister, Mary Kennedy; brother, Thomas Shambo and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Juliet is predeceased by her brothers, William Shambo, Jr. and Gerard Shambo. Relatives and friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518) 584-5373. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online remembrance may be made at burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020