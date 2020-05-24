June Culkin
1932 - 2020
June Terry Culkin, 87, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Pine Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Philmont, NY. She was born in Henderson, NY on May 25, 1932, the daughter of the late Leonard Seaton Terry and Loretta Hogan Terry. She was the valedictorian of the Henderson High School class of 1950. She later attended Albany Teachers College. She met her late husband John while working at Cluett Peabody in Troy. Following her marriage, she moved to Colonie where she raised her family. She was employed as a secretary for the South Colonie School District for over 25 years before retiring in 1984 and moving to Florida. She later was a secretary for St. John the Evangelist Church in Schenectady. June was a Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader and a devoted sports mom to her children and grandchildren. She also sang in the St. John the Evangelist Church Choir. She was the beloved wife of the late Deacon John J. Culkin, Sr. who died in 2001; devoted mother of John J. (Claudia) Culkin, Jr. of Henderson, NY, Marge (Gerald) Townley, Jr. of Ravena, Jeffrey T. (Leslie) Culkin of Clifton Park and M. Christopher (Kerri) Culkin of Schenectady; adored grandmother of Brianne (Erik) Doherty, Sean, Laurie and Patrick Culkin, Shayla (Shaun) Leibowitz, Kiernan (Ray) Townley, Larissa (Daniel) Sala, Jarred (Emily) Townley, a special Coco to Brandon (Kerri) and Steve, Robert and Thomas Culkin, Carly June Culkin, Brady and Will Culkin and the late James Edward Culkin. She is "Coco" to five great-grandchildren; dear sister of T. Richard (Teri) Terry of Port St. Lucie, FL and Donald S. Terry of Elmira, NY. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately for the family on Tuesday at the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Road, Latham followed by the burial at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 950 New Loudon Road #330, Latham, NY 12110 or jdrf.org. Condolence book at bowenandparkerbros.com.

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
