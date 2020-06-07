June Elizabeth Russell, 81, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her cottage in Kattskill Bay, NY. Born on August 14, 1938 in Clinton, NY, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Viola (Mace) Gildersleeve. June was a homemaker raising her four children. Later she worked at Sunny View Hospital and Rehabilitation Center as a CSR Technician. June retired from Sunny View after many years of service. She enjoyed Caribbean cruises, visiting Las Vegas and Atlantic City. June always prepared holiday meals for her family, it was the tradition. Her greatest love was her family, especially being a "Nana" to her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two brothers, Alvin Neal and Ralph Neal. June is survived by her four children, Rory Russell of Kattskill Bay, Brenda Kniskern (Brian) of Schenectady, Jay Russell (Tina) of Clifton Park, and Trent Russell (Karen) of Ballston Lake; grandchildren, Jennifer Coons, Justin Russell (Katrina), Casey Russell (Adam Thomas), Taylor Russell and Jake Russell; great-grandchildren. Gabriella and Graceson. She is also survived by a brother, Bobbie Mace (Linda) of Mechanicville; sister-in-law, Jean Neal of Schenectady and many nephews from the Neal family. The family would like to thank the Baptist Nursing Home and the nurses of N2; High Peaks Hospice and Kim's Home Care (Lia Hart). A graveside service will be held at Schenectady Memorial Park, 122 Gifford Church Road, Schenectady, NY on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Please respect social distancing and wear a mask at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY. To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 7, 2020.