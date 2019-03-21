June Coons Fox, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. June was born in Schenectady on June 20, 1931 to the late William A. and Ruth (Quay) Coons. She lived her entire life in Schenectady and attended city schools and Mont Pleasant High School. She owned standard bred harness horses from 1960 to 1970 and raced them at Saratoga Harness Track. They were trained and driven by her husband Frank Fox, Sr. June retired in 1996 from Newberry Knitting Co., after 25 years of employment. Her favorite pastimes were crocheting, crafts, jigsaw puzzles, casino slots and doting on her grandchildren and their offsprings! June was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fox, Sr., whom she married in 1950; her only beloved son, Frank Fox, Jr.; siblings, William, Donald, Richard and Robert Coons, Virginia Ellis and Dorothy LeClair Corraro. Survivors include a precious daughter, Lori Ann Santospirito-Fox, of Niskayuna; adoring grandchildren, Nicholas Della Rocco, of Orlando, FL, Rachael Wade, of Clifton Park, Shekinah Newkirk, of FL, Sharon Borrows, of Clifton Park and Aaron Newkirk, of East Greenbush; great-grandchildren, Haley, Brady, Adelin and Adrian; a brother, Jack (Barbara) Coons, of Schenectady. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews, and several in-laws. June takes with her all the fun days and memories they shared together through their many years on earth. Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.org. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary