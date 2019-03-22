The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
June Coons Fox, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in June's memory to Community Hospice at www.communityhospice.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
