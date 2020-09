Or Copy this URL to Share

June A. Misericordia, 71, died Sept. 23. Funeral, Fri., 1 p.m., St. Edward the Confessor Church. Call, 10:30 to 12:30 p.m., Fri., Gordon C. Emerick FH. Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com

