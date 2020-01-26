|
|
June M. LaPierre, 93, passed peacefully on January 22, 2020. Born in Detroit, MI, to the late Henry Charles and Amelia (Haack) Smith. She was a vibrant young woman who loved to socialize and was known to be fearless. Her beauty and grace caught the eye of, Jack Allen VanPelt. The two were married and started their family in Detroit, before moving to Wisconsin in 1965. In 1969, they moved to Scotia where they began planting their roots. In 1971, June's husband Jack passed away. June enjoyed dancing throughout her life. So, it is fitting that with her love of dance she met her second husband, Allen G. LaPierre, while square dancing. Allen and June were married in 1976. The most amazing quality about June was her kind soul, she made everyone feel welcomed. June had a great sense of fashion, and always had an elegance to her. June was a talented weaver. Over the years, she created many beautiful pieces from her hobbies of weaving, sewing and crocheting. Predeceased by her husband, Jack and son, Mark Henry VanPelt. Survivors include her husband, Allen; daughter, Lisa Bauer; daughter-in-law, Jean VanPelt; grandchildren, Jennifer (Christopher) Riddle, John (Cally Bartley) VanPelt, and Stephen VanPelt; great-grandchildren, Emma June Riddle, Mattie VanPelt and future great grand-baby Paige Riddle; as well as her brother, Donald Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., on January 29th, 2020 at 12 PM. A calling period will be held prior that day from 11 to 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the The , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020