Justin D. Garrison


1988 - 2019
Justin D. Garrison, 30, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was born in Schenectady, NY on October 31, 1988. He was a graduate of Burnt Hills Ballston Lake High School. Justin was a HVAC mechanic at 21st Century Mechanical in Ballston Spa. He also worked in construction doing masonry work, sheet rocking and siding. He was a talented handyman and was able to fix anything. Justin enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and golfing. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. His greatest joy was his children and he treasured the time he spent with them. He was predeceased by his father, Jeffrey Garrison. Justin is survived by his mother and stepfather, Michele Ostrander and John Griffin; his children, Jasmine and Gavin Garrison, and their mother, Shannon Fowler; grandparents, Pat Ostrander, Marge Garrison and James Ostrander (Peggy); several aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of his life on Saturday, August 10 from noon to 3 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A time of sharing will be held at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a fund for his children at TCT Federal Credit Union in Ballston Spa. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
