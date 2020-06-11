Justin Robert Willsey 35, was called to the Lord on June 9,2020. Justin was born on December 13,1984. Survived by his mother Carolyn Brower,; son Justin L. Willsey; brother Corey Joye; grandmother Donna Musella and his father figure Tony Williams. Due to the current COVID 19 outbreak, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To leave condolence messages for his family please visit www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 11, 2020.