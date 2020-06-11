Justin Robert Willsey
1984. - 2020
Justin Robert Willsey 35, was called to the Lord on June 9,2020. Justin was born on December 13,1984. Survived by his mother Carolyn Brower,; son Justin L. Willsey; brother Corey Joye; grandmother Donna Musella and his father figure Tony Williams. Due to the current COVID 19 outbreak, services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To leave condolence messages for his family please visit www.jonesfh.net.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
