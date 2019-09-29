|
|
On September 26th, 2019 at 6:30 in the morning, our little angel was carried away to Heaven to be cared for in a better place with a new body by his Heavenly Father. He was a precious gift and a memory who will always be remembered. Surviving are his parents, Mark and Regina Vosburgh; sisters, Lavinia and Avalie; brothers, Brayden, Rylan, Adrian and Trevin, twin brother, Haedin; uncle, Dan Vosburgh; maternal grandparents, Robert and Catherine Symons and paternal grandparents, Gary and Marjorie Vosburgh. Visitation will be held at the Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland on Tuesday, October 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Guilderland. To share condolences online visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019