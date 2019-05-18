Karen, age 50, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the Pauley House, surrounded by the loving staff. Karen was the daughter of the late Frank and Alice (Pochily) Di Lorenzo of Burnt Hills, NY. Karen graduated from Linton High School, Schenectady, NY. Karen continued with Schenectady ARC at their Pine Ridge Industries facility until 2012, and then transitioned into the Maple Ridge Day Rehab program until shortly before her passing. Karen was all things fun. A fabulous dresser, which paired well with dancing at Northern Lights. She attended many a prom. She loved her weekly bowling outings. Her annual Skye Farm Camp in the summer was also a great source of excitement. Every activity was always surrounded by friends, family, and soon to be friends. Karen was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Alice, and her brother, James E. Kozak. Karen is survived by siblings, Lynn Kozak Rooney Buell (Robert), Donna Harvey Kozak (James), Alison Di Lorenzo Hutchinson Markella (Philip), and Daniel Di Lorenzo (Camille). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Melissa, Devlin, Shayne (Kyle), Julia (Scott), and James, as well as three great nieces, three great nephews, and numerous cousins. The family would be remiss not to thank all those at Schenectady ARC for being the wind beneath Karen's wings for all the many years of constant support and nurturing. Your love allowed the garden which was Karen to flourish and achieve her fullest potential. Thank you to both Community Hospice and the staff at the Pauley House for the compassionate care you provide every day. Relatives and friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, where a funeral service will be held Friday May 24th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Schenectady ARC 214 State St Schenectady, NY 12305 or at www.arcschenectady.org for the Paul Christian House and/or the Pauley House. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019