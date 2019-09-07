|
Karen F. Petrosino Henderson, 60, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019 at The Hospice Inn at St. Peter's. Karen was the daughter of Frank Petrosino and the late Marlene Perfetti Petrosino. She was a 1977 graduate of Amsterdam High School, and a 1979 graduate of SCCC. On September 29, 1985, Karen was married to Kim E. Henderson who survives. She is also survived by her pride and joy, Nicholas Francis Henderson; her devoted sister, Felicia and brothers-in-law, Mike Bucciferro and Keith Henderson and his wife, Judy, and Kevin Henderson; nephews, Michael Alfonso Bucciferro and Chris Henderson and her niece, Kami Henderson Hodgson. She was predeceased by a nephew, Jeffery Henderson and her mother-in-law, Gladys Henderson; her father-in-law, John Henderson also survives. Karen was a daredevil and had a motorcycle when few women did. She hunted, fished and even skydived for her 40th birthday. One of her fondest memories was her motorcycle ride through the streets of Rome, Italy in 2008. Another thing she was proud of and gave her great joy was becoming a certified SCUBA diver. Karen was extremely generous and was constantly taking care of others. She touched so many lives, and this was evidenced by the overwhelming support given to Kim, Nick, Frank and Felicia. There is no way to thank everyone individually. Funeral Services for Karen will be Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. Visitation will be Sunday evening 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. Donations can be made to the following charities - the s Project and the Hospice Inn at St Peters Hospital, Albany, NY. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com. Karen will be missed by all who knew her for her wit and flair for making her presence known.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019