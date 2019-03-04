Karen L. Christman, age 49, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 28 after a fierce fight and courageous battle with a long term illness. Born and raised in Schenectady N.Y. Karen attended Linton High School and Herkimer CC. Her contagious smile, laugh, generous, caring, and kind heart will always be how she will be remembered by everyone that knew Karen. Karen is predeceased by her mother Roberta A. Alberts and her brother William G. Christman. Karen was the beloved mother of Maurice I. Mitchell and Dupreme R. Lane. She was the loving grandmother of her precious Angello D. Lane. Karen is the sister of Roger (Lisa), Christine Diane, Darrel and Susan. She is also survived by her nephew William and niece Caroline and her two "adopted" children Matthew and Angelina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Karen's name to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY 12302, the ICU at Ellis Hospital, 1101 Nott St. Schenectady, N.Y. 12308 or the online at www. Calling hours for a celebration of Karen's life will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan Street Schenectady, N.Y. 12304. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday March 6th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with interment at Vale Cemetery, Schenectady. Full obituary can be found on www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary