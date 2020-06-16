Karen L. (Paull) Seymour, 77, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2020 at Capstone Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility with her daughter Debbie at her side. Karen was born in Schenectady on June 8, 1943, the daughter of James and Marjorie (Ten Eyck) Paull. She grew up in Rotterdam and was a graduate of Mohonasen High School's Class of '61. Karen married the love of her life, Mark Seymour, at Sacred Heart Church in Schenectady in 1962. The love they had for one another was admired by all. Karen was employed by Barney's Department store until she became a mother. When returning to the work force she chose to be a cocktail waitress at Boulevard Bowl so she could be home during the day with her children. When her children were in high school she attended Europa Beauty School, eventually being employed at David's Beauty Salon in Niskayuna for several years. Karen's hobbies included cooking, baking, crocheting, knitting, and reading. Her favorite thing to do though was to go shopping and bring home gifts for all her family. She loved being a cheerleader in high school and was thrilled when she became involved with her granddaughter Cherelle's cheerleading squad at Schenectady schools. Karen was a "mother" to many of her children's friends. Her home was always open to the children that needed somewhere to go or for an ear to listen or to just hang out. She was a woman with a heart of gold. Karen has had much trauma in her life but continued to keep a smile on her face and exhibit the strength she had, passing this ability to her children. Her children and grandchildren adored her and will miss her terribly. Karen had been diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia several years ago but came to require 24 hour care in February 2019, having to move to a nursing facility. She was cared for and loved by the staff at Capstone. Unfortunately she fell and was diagnosed with a hip and femur fracture on her birthday this past week. Not being a surgical candidate, and having to be kept comfortable, she slowly succumbed to her injury. Her beloved husband Mark passed away in 2012, from which her heart never mended. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter Cherelle Clarke in 2009, her daughter Sherri Fein (Seymour) in 2011 and brother Rodney Paull in 2019. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Debra and Kevin Ryan; daughter Lisa Seymour; grandchildren Brianna, Shauna and Sarah Ryan; Cheyenne Clarke and Darrien Corley; her brother and sister in law Norm and Carol Seymour; sister-in-law Patti Paull; sister in law Lisa Seymour (Keith, deceased); cousin Warren (Sharon) Lebeau and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She will also miss her best friend Lila Morrelli, her best shopping buddy! The family would like to thank the staff at Capstone and Hospice for the wonderful love and care given to their mother. A special thank you to Jessica, Cheri, Steph, Juliz, Jasmine, Chey, Wanda and nurse Debbie. Funeral Services will be conducted Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m. in the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Rd., Glenville. A Calling period will precede the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment St. Anthony's Cemetery, Glenridge Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association. Online condolences may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 16, 2020.