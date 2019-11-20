|
Karen L. Wilson, 79, of Jay St., passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at her home while under the loving care of her family. Born December 9, 1939 in Albany, she was the daughter of George W. and Mildred M. (Collins) Mesick. Karen was raised in Seward, NY, attended the one room schoolhouse located in Seward until 6th grade and then attended the former Cobleskill Central School and graduated in 1958. On November 9, 1963, she married James T. Wilson and together they raised their two children in Cobleskill. Active in her community, Karen was a 60-year member of the Cobleskill Fire Department Auxiliary, served 40 years with the Red Cross as Disaster Assistant/Shelter Volunteer, was a Cub Scout leader, and a member of the Schoharie County Historical Society and Cobleskill Historical Society along with volunteering at the Old Stone Fort in Schoharie. Karen was also a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Seward, and local DAR Chapter, served on the board of Seward Valley Cemetery, volunteered for the March of Dimes fundraisers and was a member of the Cobleskill Regional Hospital Auxiliary. For many years she was a receptionist for Dr. Jay V. Dewell in Cobleskill. Before her children she worked at Fenimore Fabrics, Olsen's Clothing Store and the P & C Grocery Store. Cherishing her memories are her husband, James T. Wilson; two children, Daniel (Jane) Wilson of Thorndale, PA and Eilene Fisher of Cobleskill; six grandchildren, Nicole Wilson, Aidan Wilson, Ryan Wilson, Mary Katharine Wilson, Thomas Fisher and Joseph Fisher; her faithful companion/granddog, Hank; her great-grandpuppy, Ranger. She is also survived by her siblings, George W (Nancy) Mesick of Montross, VA; Janice (late Gerald) Hamm of Middleburgh, NY; Jill Hauser of Ballston Spa, NY; Peter (Cynthia) Mesick of Latham, NY; Betsy (Mark) Goodwin of Andover, ME; Nancy (William) Bartholomew of Cobleskill, NY. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Mesick St., Seward with the Rev. Dr. Hahn officiating. Inurnment will follow in Seward Valley Cemetery, Dorloo. Family and friends are also invited to a period of visitation from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Mereness-Putnam Funeral Home, 171 Elm St., Cobleskill. Memorial contributions in Karen's memory may be made to Cobleskill Volunteer Fire Dept. Auxiliary, PO Box 697, Cobleskill, NY 12043 or Helios Care (formerly Catskill Area Hospice), 297 River St. Service Road, Suite 1, Oneonta, NY 13820. Further information and the provision for online condolences may be found at www.merenessputnamfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019