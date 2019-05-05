Home

W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:30 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Karen M. Greeley, 60, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Joan Cornell Greeley. Karen was a longtime resident of Living Resources in Schodack. She loved going to Dunkin Donuts and her extensive stuffed animal collection. Karen is survived by her devoted guardian and cousin, Michael Oakley and cousin, Michele Bagley. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins and her many friends at Living Resources. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Wayne and Thomas Greeley. Funeral services for Karen will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019
