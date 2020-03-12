|
|
Karen Margiotta, 73, passed away peacefully Tuesday March 10, 2020. Karen was born in Niskayuna the daughter of the late Carmen and Elena (Florio) Cavaliere and was a lifelong area resident. She attended local schools, graduated from SUNY Oneonta and earned her Master's degree from the College of St. Rose. Karen lovingly taught elementary school in the Mohonasen School district for more than 35 years. After retiring from educating our youth, Karen went on to serve her community as a volunteer at Ellis Hospital. Karen and her late husband Albert Margiotta, served their faith community by serving as a Eucharistic ministers and as part of marriage preparation team. Albert predeceased Karen in 2004. Karen is survived by her daughters, Christine (Lenny) Geraci and Michelle Margiotta, grandchildren, Riccardo and Sophia Geraci and cousin, who was more like a big sister, Gilda "Babe" Pennel. Calling hours will be Friday 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Schenectady. Interment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020