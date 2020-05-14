Karen Struffolino
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen Struffolino, 54, of Harwichpoint, MA, passed away suddenly May 10. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marie Struffolino. Born in Schenectady, she was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She is survived by significant other Jeffrey Bard of Massachusetts, brother Mark (Amy) Struffolino of Rotterdam, loving Aunt Carol (Vincent) Ferrari of Rotterdam Junction, niece Olivia Struffolino, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services to be held at a later date. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved