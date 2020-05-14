Karen Struffolino, 54, of Harwichpoint, MA, passed away suddenly May 10. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Marie Struffolino. Born in Schenectady, she was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. She is survived by significant other Jeffrey Bard of Massachusetts, brother Mark (Amy) Struffolino of Rotterdam, loving Aunt Carol (Vincent) Ferrari of Rotterdam Junction, niece Olivia Struffolino, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Services to be held at a later date. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 14, 2020.