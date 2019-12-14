|
Mrs. Karen T. Terleckey, 78, of Amsterdam, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. A lifelong area resident she was born on March 26, 1941 the daughter of the late Anthony and Olive Westfall Orsini. Karen graduated from Berne- Knox High School and later Mildred Elley Business School. She then went to work for General Electric for a short time. On September 15, 1962 she was united in marriage to Stephen Terleckey, Sr. That union was blessed for 48 years until his untimely passing on August 29, 2011. She was also predeceased by her sons, John and Michael; and a son-in-law, Vern O'Brien Jr. Karen was a hard worker all of her life and was an integral part of the family business. She enjoyed family trips and vacations, playing card games and crossword. Karen was also an accomplished Scrabble player. In their retirement, Karen and Stephen purchased what is now known as Karen's Produce. This family legacy was something they wanted to share and pass on to their family. Karen was also well known at all of the local farm markets in the area and was well respected. She took great pride in her home, and it was always a center for parties, holidays and special celebrations. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include two sons, Stephen Terleckey Jr. and his wife, Tricia, and Dean Terleckey; three daughters, Mary Beth Rackowski and her husband, Steven, Sherry O'Brien, and Deanna Nelson and her husband, Jeff; one sister, Helen Gerry; one sister-in-law, Noma Terleckey; 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Mariah, Andrew, Matthew, Ryan, Courtney (Cornelius), Brock (Lauren), Cole, Travis and Jenna; one great-granddaughter, Bethany; three step-grandchildren, Jason (Stacy), Caralee (Chad) and Robert (Gina); four step great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Kennedy, Raffaele and Reese; two lifelong best friends, Anne Turner and Mary Lou Burby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 until 5 p.m. at the Betz, Rossi & Bellinger Family Funeral Home, 171 Guy Park Avenue, Amsterdam. The Panachyda Prayer Service will take place at 5 p.m. Funeral services on Monday are private. Burial will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Montgomery County SPCA, PO Box 484, Amsterdam, NY 12010 or the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Avenue, MC-119, Albany, NY 12208. Please visit the online memorial at www.brbsfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019