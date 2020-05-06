Karl A. Lippie, 76, of Karlene Drive, Gloversville, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Nathan Littauer Hospital. He was born in Gloversville on March 30, 1944 a son of Almond and Leona Lucas Lippie and was a 1962 graduate of Mayfield Central School. Karl was a lifelong area resident. Mr. Lippie was a supervisor at Karg Brothers in Gloversville. He later worked at the Wal-Mart Distribution Center. Karl served in the National Guard from 1965- 71. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed maintaining his home and doing yardwork. Survivors include his wife, Janet Skiff Lippie, whom he married on October 8, 1976; a sister, Leona "Babe" Brown of Austin, TX; his beloved English Shepard, Kasey James; nine nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Private services will be held for the family. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Gloversville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brennan Memorial Humane Society, in care of the funeral home. Arrangements are by Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc., 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.



