Katherine Carpenter Stevens at the age of 100 went to be with the Lord on October 11, 2020. She joins her husband Everett M. Stevens Jr. who predeceased her in 1987, her brother Robert F. Carpenter in 1996, her father Charles F. Carpenter in 1955, her mother Ada Kimball Carpenter in 1939, son-in-law Gordon Roberts in 2002 and daughter-in-law Gloria Butterworth Stevens in 2016. She leaves behind a daughter Kim Stevens of Niskayuna NY, a son John W. Stevens of Macedon NY, nephew Ken Carpenter of Port Chester NY, niece Sandra Carpenter Recca of Cornelius NC, grandson SCPO Michael Everett Stevens and his wife Yumi of Honolulu HI, great-grandson Finley Haruki Stevens, a cousin Paul Kimball of Park City UT, cousins Clara and Don Stewart of California and many friends. There are many distant cousins as well. We have a list somewhere and will contact and inform them as soon as possible. As a descendant of early western pioneers, Katherine would be quick to remind that our family grew from the first of Heber C. Kimball's 42 spouses. Katherine ("Kay") graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1938 and went to work as a telephone operator. Later she used her gifts in attention to detail as a drafting contractor for General Electric and the Knolls Atomic Power Lab. She married Everett ("Steve"), a photographer for GE, in January of 1947. She lived her life in the home her father built in 1922. Kay and Steve raised their family there. In this day that is a priceless rarity. It was her fierce desire to remain in it for her lifetime and she nearly got her wish. Her last days were in the kind care of the Baptist Health Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scotia. Indulge us for a moment in sincere celebration of Katherine. We believe that she is in Heaven, in what without a doubt will be the largest back-yard cookout that the extended family has seen in decades. We believe her traveling friend of many years Mal Horton will be there, sharing their combined adventures on Mississippi riverboats as well as touring the Welland and Scottish Canals. Cats named Spot, Muzzy, Joey, Nana and Lester will be vying for her attention with the canines Annie, Carrie, Kelsey, Lady, Katy, Zero and Buttons. Dad's sister Mary Lib will light the last of their secret hoard of "real" cherry bombs, one each reserved for the passing of the adults on such an occasion, not to be touched by the children until they are of a responsible age. With her rejuvenated and uncanny ability to recall the finest detail of the seemingly trivial, she will be remembering the name of the motel in Ohio that we stayed at on the third day of the 1957 family trek out west. She will remember how to lift the engine hood, manually separate the jammed transmission linkage of the 56 Nash, fill the swamp cooler and instruct curious onlookers of the questionable brakes and other safety concerns. All necessary Nikon, Rolleiflex, and one prized Hasselblad camera, bags and tripods will be at the ready. Steve will handle the Speed-Graphic. The Schenectady Photographic Society and the Photographic Society of America will remind both Kay and Steve of their years of service and keen interest in the profession and hobby of photography. The Schenectady Gazette will recount the many Picture of the Month articles she authored and printed. The Adirondack Research Library will be there as well as the Steamship Historical Society signaling their approval. Fresh slide film will be made available from Reale's. Kodak stock may lift temporarily. At least 50,000 boxed, indexed and carouselled Ektachrome slides will be shown on a screen in the living room with detailed and accurate narration. With a wink to her husband, she will for one last time dodge the question as to why the children were sent to parochial school. In a moment that the family assures is purely out of her most sincere respect, love and devotion, she will ask Jesus to stand with her for what is now commonly referred to as a selfie, interrupted only by the request "Wait…Can you wear something red?" This will not be a problem. She knows Jesus. She trusts him. We believe He will smile for her, and all of us. Special thanks to family and friends for the kindest of thoughts, prayers and assistance to Kay, especially the H3 staff, nurses and aides of the Baptist Health Center. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
in Albany. Kay requested that her body be donated to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College to satisfy everyone's curiosity. There will at some point be an announcement of a celebration of her life on Earth for friends and family. Interment will be at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna at the convenience of the family.