The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
Katherine Ferriter Collins "Kate", 100, formerly of Scotia and Guilderland, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in Schenectady. Kate was born in Utica, NY and was the daughter of Elizabeth Sweeney Ferriter and James Ferriter. She was a graduate of Faxton Hospital School of Nursing. After graduation she worked as an RN at Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital in Cooperstown, NY until 1943 when she enlisted in the US Navy, where she served in Nurse Corps until 1946. Kate also worked at Visiting Nurses of Schenectady, and retired from Teresian House of Albany in 1984. In addition to her parents, Kate was predeceased by her sisters, Elizabeth Haunfelner, and Nan Ferriter and brothers, Francis Ferriter, Joseph Ferriter, John Ferriter, and James Ferriter. Kate was also predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lionel Collins Jr. and her son, Paul Collins. Kate is survived by her four daughters, Mary Collins, Claire (Michael) McDermott, Patricia (Paul) Carboni. and Carol (Mark) Cichy, all of Scotia and sons, Christopher (Kit) Collins of Quakertown, PA., and Michael Collins of Lakeside, CA. Kate was grandmother of granddaughters Erin Loatman, Anne Heller, Trish Poupore, Leah Dellis, and Genevieve Van Laningham and grandsons, Adam and Lucas Carboni, Josh and Jesse Collins, Evan and Jordan Cichy, and Thomas and Daniel Collins. Kate is also survived by 16 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Scotia, NY at a later date. A private burial will be held at Gerald B. H. Solomon National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. To express condolences, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
