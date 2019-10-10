|
Katherine G. Doak, 86, of Schenectady, NY, was called to her heavenly home on Monday, October 7th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Kathy was predeceased by her parents, husband Robert, her son, David and her brother, Francis Micheli. Survivors include her daughter, Vicki Affinito and husband, Mike, daughter, Linda Duell and husband, Jim; grandchildren, Rob (Katie) Duell, Josh Duell, Cris (Alix) Affinito, Jeremy (Jess) Affinito; great-grandchildren, Brynn and Bryce Duell, Dominic and Tony Affinito; siblings, Felix (Joe) Micheli, William (Helen) Micheli, Elizabeth (Betty) Brown, sister-in-law, Pat Micheli and brother and sister-in-law, Ernie and Karen Kilinski. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home, 1503 Union St., (at McClellan St.), Schenectady, followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Park View Cemetery. Any memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or the . www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019