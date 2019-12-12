|
|
Katherine Mae (Watrous) Tucker "Kay", 92 passed away on Saturday, November 30th peacefully at home. Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Saturday the 14th of December from 1 p.m. until the service. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Kay's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at https://mohawkhumane.org or 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204; the Lions Club at https://www.lionsclubs.org or a . Please visit www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com for all information.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019