The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Mae "Kay" (Watrous) Tucker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Mae "Kay" (Watrous) Tucker Obituary
Katherine Mae (Watrous) Tucker "Kay", 92 passed away on Saturday, November 30th peacefully at home. Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Saturday the 14th of December from 1 p.m. until the service. Those wishing may make a memorial contribution in Kay's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society at https://mohawkhumane.org or 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY 12204; the Lions Club at https://www.lionsclubs.org or a . Please visit www.rossiditorofuneralhome.com for all information.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
Download Now