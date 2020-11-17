Katherine Maltbie Bolton, age 81, died in Auburn, Alabama on November 15, 2020. She is survived by three brothers, William Maltbie, Robert Maltbie, and Samuel Maltbie, a sister, Alice Maltbie, three children, Thomas Bolton, Jonathan Bolton, Katherine Jill Bolton-Halverson, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth Maltbie Puchta, a daughter, Polly Elizabeth Bolton, and husband, Clayton L. Bolton, Jr. The daughter of William Maltbie and Elizabeth Fisher Maltbie, and step-daughter of Kathyrn Woodward Maltbie, Katherine Bolton was born in Albany, NY on February 5, 1939. She was a graduate of Warrensburg High School, where she was an all-state band member, a cheerleader, and competed in athletics. She attended Vassar College before leaving to get married. She was a devoted mother and homemaker for her family. Katherine also worked in retail sales, real estate, banking, and was a parimutuel at Saratoga Race Track. After retiring to Brant Lake in the late 1990s, Katherine became an active volunteer for the Town of Horicon, working on the town planning and zoning board and raising money for the local library. She relocated to Auburn, Alabama in 2009, where she was a member of the Gardening Club, Campus Club, United Methodist Church, and the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the memorial service will be postponed until such a time when it can be held safely. Charitable donations in her honor can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (PO Box 37920, Boone, IA, 50037-0920).



