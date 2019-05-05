Services Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518) 399-1630 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Katherine Briscoe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Katherine Marion Briscoe

Katherine Marion Briscoe, aged 97, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019 after a brief illness. She leaves behind a myriad of loving friends and family. Born to Joseph and Arizona Marinelli on May 13, 1921 in Schenectady, Katherine lived much of her life in Rotterdam where she and her husband raised their family. Katherine (Kay) Marnell was a 1939 graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. On June 7, 1941 she married Paul Burton Briscoe and they enjoyed 74 years of marriage. Kay worked for several years at the General Electric Company but ultimately retired from the Mohonasen Central School District where she began work as a school secretary in 1956. She and Paul built their own home in Rotterdam in 1950 and there they remained until 1994. In 1997, Kay and Paul moved to the Villages in Florida. There she enjoyed an active retirement involving aerobic and round dancing, golf (made a hole-in-one!) quilting, biking, attending opera and theatrical productions, watercolor painting and pencil drawing. She credited this warm and sunny location with their long and robust life together until a return to New York in 2015. As her three daughters grew, she was an avid supporter of their various musical, academic and athletic pursuits. She was especially gratified that all three attended college and had professional degrees and careers, an experience she was denied by time and circumstance. As her family expanded with grandchildren and later great-grandchildren, she had just as acute an interest in their endeavors. She marveled at their different talents, but was most proud of their character and goodness. She attributed this to great parenting! Each remained a source of pride to her. She was often found in the bleachers cheering a game or the audience applauding a performance. She attended everything from births and baptisms to award nights, grandparent's days, commencements, commissions, and marriages. Nothing gave her greater joy than to spend time with her family and to celebrate individual accomplishment. Katherine is predeceased by her husband, Paul. She is survived by her daughters, Corinne J. Tarana (Peter), Marcia Kay Davis (Philip) and Nadine B. Underhill (William). Her beloved grandchildren are Noelle L.Tarana (Sean McNelis), Paul D. Davis (deceased), Robin K. Tarana (Jesse Bruchac), Jody L. Sitors (Richard), Ryan K. Curry (Kathryn), Daryn J. Curry (Nicole) and Ethan J. Underhill. She was also blessed to be a ten time Great-Grandmother (Payton, Isabella and Mia Carusone, Julia, Derek and Jenna Sitors, Quinn, Morrigan, Fionn and Freyja Curry) and on April 17 she became a Great-Great-Grandmother (Jada Raine Minott). She will truly be missed by her dear brother, Robert Marnell, brother in law, Richard Briscoe (Phyllis) and several nieces and nephews. A warm note of appreciation to all of Kay's medical attendees, and in particular Dr. John Pramenko for his kindness and compassionate care during her passing. Another heartfelt thank you to Dr. William Vacca, her long-time cardiologist and his wife, Holly (niece) who, along with the rest of her family, remained devoted in this final journey. To celebrate a life well lived, her family and friends will gather on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glendridge Road, Glenville. Katherine will be privately laid to rest with her husband at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Contributions in Katherine's name may be made to either the local charities she supported or one of your Choosing: Things of My Very Own 249 Green Street Schenectady, NY. 12305 City Mission 425 Hamilton Street Schenectady, NY. 12305 Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 5, 2019