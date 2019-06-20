|
Katherine R. VanNostrand, age 87, a resident of Riceville Road, Gloversville, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter with her loving family by her side. She was born in Broadalbin, NY on October 5, 1931. The daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah Fosmire Baker. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northville Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Broadalbin Cemetery, Broadalbin. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Valley Hospice, 108 Steele Ave., Gloversville, NY 12078. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 20, 2019