Kathleen A. Cuomo, 82, of Rotterdam, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 2, 2020. She loved the Lord and was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "Be kind to one another, Tender- hearted, Forgiving each other, Just as God in Christ forgave you" Kathleen was the daughter of the late Robert and Pauline Poderowski Carney. She attended Draper High School in Rotterdam. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was also predeceased by her beloved husband Lane Cuomo, who died in 2000. She is survived by her children; Gary (Gina) Cuomo of Duanesburg, Colleen (Vince) Capobianco of Georgia, Sherri Cuomo of Altamont and Frederica Worthy of Buffalo, three brothers; Robert (Rosemary) Carney, Richard (Kathy) Carney, William Carney and her sister; Cynthia (James) Schlegel, all of Schenectady, 11 grandchildren; Brooke, Carissa, Sarah, Allison, Rocky, Joshua, Nathan, Jeremy, Cierra, Rayshawn and Shawndreca "Smooch", 10 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Kathleen was born to a large, Loving family on September 13, 1938 and grew up knowing that family and friends were the most important part of life. She married her beloved Lane Cuomo in 1957. Together they raised Their family on Princetown Road where everyone was always welcomed and many gatherings and celebrations were held. She held numerous jobs around Schenectady from being the first waitress at Sportsman's bowl to being the friendliest lunch lady at Mohonasen High school. Kathleen loved her Sunday Macaroni dinners with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids who adored their "Grandma- Roni". Kathleen will always be remembered as the life of the party, the first(and last) on the dance floor-especially with her favorite dance partner, her grandson Jeremy. She loved being in the sun, pulling slots, going to dinner and card games with friends. Her smile-or voice-would light up a room and everyone she met became her friend. We thank you Lord for her life you have given to us, Not only her life, but the life of eternity. Thank you Jesus! Calling hours will be held on Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. A private funeral service will determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests you consider making a memorial donation in Kathleen's memory to the City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton St. Schenectady or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com
.