Kathleen A. Kuznia, 63, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on April 26th, 2019. Kathy was born on April 25th, 1956 in Washington D.C. to Dr. William and Ann (Neville) Kelley, the eldest of six children. The family relocated to Ballston Spa, NY in 1966, where Kathy would spend the rest of her life. Kathy was a graduate of Ballston Spa High School, class of 1974. She went on to graduate from the State University of New York at Oswego in 1978 and began a career with the Saratoga County Probation Department, where she would remain until her retirement in 2010. To most, Kathy was the kindest person they had ever met. She had a heart of gold that shined through the warm smile that was always on her face. Kathy took joy in the simple things, such as painting crafts, going out to lunch and nurturing plants with her "green thumb". Nothing brought Kathy more pride and joy than being a Mother. Kathy was happiest spending time with her beloved children, TJ and Annie - "The Tripod". Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Ann Kelley, and sister Deborah Gates. She is survived by her loving children TJ Kuznia and Annie Kuznia, father Dr. William Kelley, sister Maureen (Rick) Cooper, brother William Kelley, brother Michael Kelley, sister Bridget (Pete) Zimmer, along with several adored nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 30th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, May 1st at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019