More Obituaries for Kathleen Truelove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen B. Truelove

Kathleen B. Truelove Obituary
Kathleen B. Truelove, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 17th, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1930 in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Clifford Waters and Adelaide (Cochrane) Waters and wife of the late William B. Truelove. She is survived by her loving son, John S. Benjamin; her grandchildren, Willie B. Griffin III and Lily D. Truelove; her siblings, Sheila Bilka, Clifford Waters, Jr. and David Waters and several nieces and nephews. At Kathleen's request, there will be no services. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
