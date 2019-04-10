The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
9 Glenridge Rd
Glenville, NY 12302
(518) 399-1630
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Bisaillon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Bisaillon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen Bisaillon Obituary
Kathleen Bisaillon, 64, passed away on April 7, 2019. Kathy is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Bisaillon of 24 years. Also survive by her three loving and devoted sons, Charles, Michael (Jennifer) and Joseph Ringhoff. Leaving behind her adored grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Reese and Ryan Ringhoff, whom she referred to as her "heaven on earth." Survivors also included her step-children, Eric (Billie) Bisaillon, Stephen (Angela) Bisaillon, Lisa (Robert) Branton and Linda (Jeremie) Howell; her cherished step-grandchildren, Stephen, Angela, Michael and Matthew Bisaillon, Kayla (Jason) Nagle, Amanda and Eric Bisaillon Jr., Gregory Howell and great-granddaughter, Jordan Nagle. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Glenville Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now