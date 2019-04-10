|
|
Kathleen Bisaillon, 64, passed away on April 7, 2019. Kathy is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Bisaillon of 24 years. Also survive by her three loving and devoted sons, Charles, Michael (Jennifer) and Joseph Ringhoff. Leaving behind her adored grandchildren, Joseph, Jacob, Reese and Ryan Ringhoff, whom she referred to as her "heaven on earth." Survivors also included her step-children, Eric (Billie) Bisaillon, Stephen (Angela) Bisaillon, Lisa (Robert) Branton and Linda (Jeremie) Howell; her cherished step-grandchildren, Stephen, Angela, Michael and Matthew Bisaillon, Kayla (Jason) Nagle, Amanda and Eric Bisaillon Jr., Gregory Howell and great-granddaughter, Jordan Nagle. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road, Glenville New York. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's name to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be expressed at www.glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019