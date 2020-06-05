Kathleen Cardinal
Kathleen Czaban Cardinal, 93, a longtime native of Schenectady, NY, died June 3, 2020 at her residence at Foulk Manor North, Wilmington, DE. Kathleen was born in Schenectady, the daughter of William and Katherine Czaban. She was a 1945 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School, and was employed as a secretary first at GE and then at Finserv Computer Corp in Schenectady. Kathleen enjoyed her family and many outdoor and social activities including camping, swimming, bicycling and bowling. She had a special place in her heart for upstate NY including the Adirondacks and especially Lake George where she spent many memorable summers with family and friends. Kathleen will be lovingly remembered by her two sons, Joseph (Leslie) Cardinal of San Antonio, TX, and John (Kathryn) Cardinal of Wilmington, DE; three grandchildren, Christine (Scott) Roberts of Albuquerque, NM, Karen (Richard) Dorotheo of Wilmington, DE and Jack Cardinal of Devon, PA; and four great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Czaban, niece, Laurie Schraver and great-nephew, Robert Schraver all of Rotterdam, NY. She was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Bette) Czaban and brother, Lawrence Czaban. No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 5, 2020.
